Israeli Missile Strike Levels Residential Building in Beirut, Leaves Dozens Dead or Injured

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Israeli missiles obliterated an eight-story residential building in the Basta neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon, in a devastating airstrike. The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported at least four fatalities and 23 injuries, with ongoing rescue operations to recover victims trapped beneath the rubble.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), the building was hit by five missiles, causing widespread destruction and extensive damage to neighboring structures. “Beirut awoke to the sound of horrific explosions that reverberated across the city, marking another tragic chapter of violence,” the agency stated.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 4:00 AM, follows a similar Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs the previous day, which destroyed an 11-story residential building. Residents of the capital described the blasts as “deafening,” with impacts felt far beyond the immediate area.

Escalation in Southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s southern regions have also been subjected to intensified Israeli bombardment. Reports indicate that an Israeli airstrike killed at least five paramedics in the south, further straining Lebanon’s humanitarian response amid ongoing aggression.

Hezbollah Retaliates

In response to the escalation, Hezbollah, Lebanon’s resistance movement, launched retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli military positions and settlements in Haifa, Acre, and the occupied Golan Heights. The group utilized missiles and drones, reportedly striking Israeli troop gatherings and causing damage to a factory in Kiryat Ata, north of Haifa.

“Hezbollah’s operations in the Khiyam area intensified, with eight strikes targeting Israeli positions from dawn to late Friday evening,” resistance media reported.

Mounting Casualties

The death toll from Israel’s ongoing aggression in Lebanon since October 2023 has surpassed 3,500, with over 15,000 injured. The majority of casualties have occurred in the past month as airstrikes and ground offensives have escalated.

A Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

As Beirut grapples with the aftermath of Saturday’s attack, the destruction of civilian infrastructure underscores the devastating toll of the conflict on Lebanon’s capital and southern regions. The continued targeting of residential areas and humanitarian workers has drawn widespread condemnation from local and international observers.

Lebanon remains on high alert as the conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides locked in a cycle of violence.