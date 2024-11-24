Israeli Forces Detain 12 Palestinians in West Bank Raids

The Prisoners’ and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority, in coordination with the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, reported on Sunday that Israeli forces carried out a series of raids in the West Bank. The operations targeted the cities of Tulkarm, Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, and Jericho, where soldiers stormed homes, conducted extensive searches, and arrested 12 Palestinians.

The statement highlighted that the detainees were subjected to assaults, and their homes were ransacked during the raids.

Since the beginning of the ongoing military escalation and large-scale aggression against the Palestinian people, over 11,800 individuals from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, have reportedly been arrested.