Death Toll from Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Reaches 3,670 Amid Escalating Violence

The Lebanese Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that the death toll from ongoing Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon has risen to 3,670, with 15,413 individuals wounded since the bombardment began.

In the past 24 hours alone, 25 people were killed, and 58 others sustained serious injuries in intensified raids targeting various regions, including southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and northern areas.

Sustained Campaign Since September

The Israeli airstrikes commenced on September 23, initially targeting southern Lebanon before expanding to other regions. On October 1, the Israeli military launched a concentrated ground offensive in southern Lebanon, focusing attacks on civilian homes, infrastructure, health facilities, roads, and positions held by the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces.

The escalation has prompted widespread condemnation and fears of further regional destabilization as the conflict shows no signs of abating.