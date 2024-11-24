Lebanese Soldier Killed, 18 Injured in Israeli Strike on Army Center

An Israeli airstrike targeted a Lebanese army center in the town of Al-Amiriya, located along the Al-Qalila-Tyre road in southern Lebanon, killing one soldier and injuring 18 others, according to a statement from the Lebanese army.

The attack caused extensive damage to the military facility, the army confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). This comes amid intensified Israeli artillery shelling on frontline villages and towns in southern Lebanon, including Abl al-Saqi, Bint Jbeil, Kounine, Barashit, Ainatha Hanin, Shama, and Tayr Harfa.

The escalation is part of near-daily cross-border exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, since the Gaza war erupted on October 7. These ongoing clashes have raised fears of the conflict spilling into a broader regional war.