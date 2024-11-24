Hamas Urges International Sanctions Against Israel for Northern Gaza Atrocities

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has called on the global community to impose immediate sanctions on Israel, accusing it of committing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes in northern Gaza. The statement follows intensified Israeli attacks, including those targeting the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia.

Hamas criticized the “fascist occupation entity” for its disregard of international norms and laws, highlighting the ongoing forced displacement and starvation of over two million Palestinians in Gaza. “The Israeli fascist government, led by war criminals wanted by the ICC, continues its brutal crimes against civilians, particularly in northern Gaza,” the statement said.

The group called on Arab and Islamic nations, the United Nations, and the international community to act decisively. “We demand deterrent sanctions on Israel to halt its barbaric aggression, end the criminal blockade, and ensure the restoration of Palestinian rights,” Hamas stated.

Attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital

The Israeli military has escalated operations in northern Gaza, including multiple strikes on Kamal Adwan Hospital. These attacks disrupted critical infrastructure, including the hospital’s electric generator, oxygen and water systems, and left 12 medical staff injured. Patients and wounded individuals were reportedly subjected to severe intimidation during the bombardment.

Hamas emphasized that such actions represent grave violations of humanitarian values and international laws, urging immediate global intervention to stop the ongoing atrocities.