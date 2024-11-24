Hamas Confirms Death of Female Israeli Captive Amid Intensified Israeli Strikes

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Saturday that a female Israeli prisoner in Gaza was killed during Israeli military operations in the northern Gaza Strip. The area has been under heavy assault by Israeli forces.

In a statement on Telegram, Abu Obeida revealed that contact with fighters guarding captives had been reestablished after weeks of disconnection, uncovering the death of the captive. He warned that the life of another female captive in the same area remains in grave danger.

“The war criminal Netanyahu, his government, and his military leaders bear full responsibility for the lives of their captives, as they persist in actions that increase their suffering and lead to their deaths,” Abu Obeida stated.

He further cautioned Israel about the potential disappearance of captives’ bodies due to the widespread destruction in Gaza and the deaths of some captors amid the ongoing violence.

The statement provided no details on the identity of the deceased captive or the circumstances of her death.