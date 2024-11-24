Death Toll in Gaza Surges to Over 44,000 Amid Intensified Israeli Strikes

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the death toll from Israeli military operations in Gaza has risen to 44,176, with 104,473 individuals injured since the conflict began on October 7, 2023. Over the past 24 hours alone, seven massacres were committed against Palestinian families, resulting in 120 fatalities and 205 injuries.

The Ministry emphasized that many victims remain trapped under rubble or on streets inaccessible to rescue teams due to the ongoing bombardment. This marks the 414th consecutive day of Israeli military operations in Gaza, characterized by intensive artillery and aerial strikes across the besieged Strip.

Humanitarian Crisis Worsens

The inability of ambulance and civil defense teams to reach affected areas has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. The Ministry described the situation as genocidal, accusing Israel of targeting civilians with Western and American support and highlighting the silence from Arab and Islamic states.

Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and its Aftermath

The escalation began after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm on October 7, citing decades of Israeli oppression and violence against Palestinians. In response, Israel intensified its military actions in Gaza and expanded its operations to Lebanon, leading to widespread casualties.

Casualties Extend to Lebanon

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that 3,481 individuals have been killed and 14,786 injured since Israel began escalating strikes on Lebanon in late September. The strikes have targeted civilian areas, further aggravating the regional conflict.

The ongoing violence continues to draw international scrutiny, with calls for immediate humanitarian intervention and a cessation of hostilities.