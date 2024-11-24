Hezbollah Intensifies Strikes as Israeli Military Reports Over 1,000 Casualties in Lebanon

Hezbollah has escalated its operations against Israeli military and strategic positions, dealing significant blows to the Israeli occupation forces. The Israeli military has confirmed the deaths of 83 officers and soldiers, alongside injuries to over 1,000 personnel, since the start of its ground offensives on the Lebanese front.

Targeted Strikes on Key Installations

On Friday, Hezbollah announced precision rocket strikes on an Israeli military base east of Haifa and 11 troop concentrations in southern Lebanon and northern occupied territories. Notable operations included a predawn attack on the Haifa Technical Base, a training facility for air force technicians, and strikes on the Hatzor Airbase near Ashdod. Hezbollah also destroyed a Merkava tank near Qalaat Shemaa using an anti-tank missile, resulting in casualties among its crew.

Additionally, attack drones targeted Israeli forces in Yarine, achieving direct hits, while missile strikes were launched on the Haboushet outpost and an early-warning center in Jabal al-Shaykh in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Sustained Operations Across Border Areas

Hezbollah’s ongoing attacks targeted Israeli positions in Menara, al-Malkiyya, Sa’sa’, Kiryat Shmona, and the Doviv barracks. Rockets also struck areas near Al-Khiam city and Tal al-Nahas by Kfar Kila. These operations intensified following Israel’s November 12 announcement of a second-phase ground campaign aimed at advancing into southern Lebanon.

Heavy Zionist Losses

The Israeli military has suffered substantial casualties, with the Golani Brigade bearing the heaviest toll—110 injuries since the conflict began, surpassing other brigades such as Nahal, Paratroopers, Givati, and Kfir. Over the last 24 hours alone, eight soldiers were reported wounded in confrontations with Hezbollah.

Humanitarian Concerns and Medical Worker Casualties

In a tragic turn, an Israeli airstrike targeted an ambulance in Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain in Tyre, killing two paramedics. The Lebanese Ministry of Health condemned the attack, citing it as a violation of international law. Since the onset of the conflict, 214 healthcare workers have been killed and 321 injured in strikes against medical personnel and facilities.

Renewed Bombardments on Beirut Suburbs

Israeli warplanes resumed intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with powerful explosions reported in the Al-Kafaat area near the Lebanese University’s central building. The Lebanese National News Agency documented the severe impact of these strikes, highlighting the escalating violence in the region.