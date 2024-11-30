Massacre in Northern Gaza: Over 75 Palestinians, Mostly Women and Children, Killed in Beit Lahia Airstrikes

The Israeli military launched devastating airstrikes on Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Friday, killing over 75 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, from the al-Baba and Ahmad families. The attacks marked yet another chapter in the relentless violence that has gripped the region.

This assault occurred during the 420th day of Israel’s ongoing blockade, which has cut off essential supplies of food and clean water to northern Gaza for nearly two months. Ambulance and medical services remain virtually nonfunctional, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported the complete obliteration of several families, leaving no survivors in some cases. Rescue efforts are severely hindered by the lack of resources, with many victims trapped beneath rubble for prolonged periods.

The bombardment in Gaza has been relentless, with the occupation forces targeting multiple areas:

– Northern Gaza: Continuous artillery strikes on Beit Lahia and the destruction of residential buildings near the Beit Lahia Project.

– Central Gaza: Airstrikes on al-Maghazi and al-Nuseirat refugee camps, killing and injuring civilians. An apartment on al-Shuhada Street in Gaza City was also bombed.

– Southern Gaza: Residential buildings in Rafah were demolished.

Reports from Gaza’s Ministry of Health indicate that since October 7, 2023, the conflict has claimed the lives of over 44,360 Palestinians, leaving more than 105,070 injured.

This grim escalation underscores the urgent need for international intervention to halt the violence and address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.