Millions Rally Across Yemen in Solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon

Massive rallies took place across Yemen on Friday, with millions gathering in al-Sabeen Square in the capital, Sanaa, and other provinces to voice their unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza. Demonstrators marched under the slogan, “With Gaza to Victory, and Lebanon’s Triumph; Down with Occupation.”

A statement released during the rallies congratulated Hezbollah and the Lebanese people on their recent “historic victory” against Israeli aggression. The statement framed this triumph as a significant milestone and a precursor to broader victories against Israel and its allies—America and Britain—in Palestine and across the Arab and Islamic world.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to the call of Yemen’s leader, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, urging increased efforts in all spheres—military, popular, and otherwise—to support the Palestinian cause. The rallies underscored Yemen’s solidarity with resistance movements and its opposition to occupation and foreign intervention.