Hamas Condemns “Genocidal Campaign” in Gaza, Calls for International Action

Hamas has strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations in northern Gaza, describing them as a “brutal war of genocide” underpinned by a complete siege on essential supplies. The group highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis, emphasizing the blockade’s impact over the past 50 days, which has prevented the entry of food, water, and medical aid into the battered region.

In a statement, Hamas accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, medical staff, and rescue workers, as part of what it termed “the most heinous ethnic cleansing in modern history.” The group decried the systematic attacks on defenseless populations and the obstruction of relief efforts as war crimes.

Hamas urged the international community, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations to intervene immediately. It called for breaking the siege, allowing relief and medical teams access to affected areas, and halting what it described as “systematic extermination” through massacres, ethnic cleansing, and enforced starvation.

Friday’s Israeli airstrikes reportedly killed three civilians in northern Gaza and destroyed residential buildings in Rafah, escalating the toll of destruction and loss of life. Since October 2023, the conflict has resulted in over 44,360 Palestinian deaths and injured more than 105,000, according to Gaza’s health authorities.