Palestinian resistance factions have commended the Yemeni Armed Forces for their recent missile strike deep within Israeli territory, describing the operation as a powerful act of solidarity with Gaza amid its ongoing humanitarian crisis. The strike targeted a strategic site in Jaffa using the “Palestine 2” hypersonic missile and was hailed as a significant escalation against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement lauded the Yemeni attack as a reaffirmation of unity against the occupying Zionist entity. The movement emphasized that such acts highlight the shared struggle of the region’s nations against the primary threat posed by Israel. It expressed appreciation for Yemen’s steadfast support under the leadership of Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, despite the challenges faced by the Yemeni people.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees echoed this sentiment, declaring that the missile strike shattered Israeli illusions of battlefield separation and disrupted the sense of security within Israel. The committees called for continued operations targeting Israel as a means of pressuring an end to the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirmed the operation as a direct response to Israeli war crimes in Gaza, which has seen over 44,429 Palestinians killed—mostly women and children—and more than 105,250 injured since October 2023. Yemen has conducted several similar operations, including missile and drone strikes, and has intercepted ships suspected of aiding Israel.

Sunday’s missile strike reflects a growing alignment of regional forces against Israel, signaling an intensifying resistance movement across the Middle East. The Yemeni Armed Forces vowed to escalate their operations further, framing their actions as a moral and humanitarian obligation to support the Palestinian people.