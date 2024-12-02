Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza, Raising Media Death Toll to 192

The Gaza Strip’s government media office reported the death of Maysara Ahmed Salah, a journalist for Quds News Network, following an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza. Salah succumbed to gunshot wounds on Sunday, bringing the number of Palestinian journalists killed since October 2023 to 192.

The Gaza media office called on the international community and press organizations to hold Israel accountable in international courts for what it described as systematic crimes against journalists. The Palestinian Journalists Forum mourned Salah, lauding his dedication to “defending the oppressed Palestinian nation” and exposing their plight to the global audience.

The forum also criticized the international community’s failure to protect journalists and uphold international laws guaranteeing their safety and ability to work without hindrance. Journalists in Gaza face immense risks, including airstrikes, disrupted communication networks, and shortages of essential supplies, while working under increasingly dangerous conditions.

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, backed by the United States and Western allies, began on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. Since then, the offensive has claimed over 44,429 lives, mostly women and children, and injured more than 105,250 others. Thousands remain missing, believed to be trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.