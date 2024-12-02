Syrian Army Reclaims Key Areas in Hama, Prepares for Major Counteroffensive

The Syrian Arab Army announced significant progress in the northern Hama countryside, reclaiming key areas from terrorist groups, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and laying the groundwork for a major counteroffensive.

In a statement released Sunday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense confirmed the arrival of reinforcements, including personnel, heavy equipment, and rocket launchers, to bolster its defenses and support operations in the area. “Units of the Syrian armed forces operating in northern Hama reinforced their defensive lines overnight with additional personnel, firepower, and equipment, effectively repelling attacks by terrorist armed groups,” the statement read.

The army secured strategic locations such as Qala’at Al-Madiq and Ma’ardis, eliminating dozens of militants while others retreated. Joint Syrian-Russian airstrikes targeted the fleeing terrorists’ positions, escape routes, and weapons depots, inflicting heavy casualties and significant damage.

The General Command of the Syrian Army confirmed that the confrontation with HTS, which began last Wednesday, will soon transition into a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming all territories under militant control.

Additionally, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the deaths of seven HTS members in an explosion at a booby-trapped rocket warehouse in Khan Shaykhun, located in Idlib’s southern countryside.

These developments highlight the Syrian Army’s intensified efforts to regain control over rebel-held areas and dismantle the remaining militant strongholds in the region.