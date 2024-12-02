Syrian President Assad Vows to Eradicate Terrorism, Emphasizes Regional Stability

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reaffirmed his government’s unwavering resolve to combat terrorism during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Damascus on Sunday. The discussions focused on regional developments and the ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist threats across Syrian territory.

“Confronting terrorism, dismantling its structure, and cutting off its sources not only benefits Syria but also contributes to the stability of the entire region,” President al-Assad stated. He emphasized the steadfast determination of Syria’s state, army, and people to eradicate terrorism in all its forms.

Minister Araghchi’s visit to Damascus marks the beginning of a regional tour to consult with senior Syrian officials on pressing geopolitical issues. According to the Iranian Mehr News Agency, his visit comes amidst heightened terrorist activity in northwestern Syria, which has led to intensified joint operations by Syrian and Russian forces to reclaim territories from militant groups.

This high-level meeting underscores the strategic partnership between Syria and Iran in countering terrorism and addressing the broader implications for Middle Eastern stability.