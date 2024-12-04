36 Dead, 96 Injured in Gaza Amid Escalating Israeli Aggression

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that Israeli forces carried out two large-scale massacres in Gaza over the past 24 hours, resulting in 36 deaths and 96 injuries.

In its daily update, the Ministry highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis, noting that victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded in inaccessible areas, as ambulance and civil defense teams face severe challenges reaching them due to relentless airstrikes.

Since the onset of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 44,502, with 105,454 others injured. The Ministry warned that these figures could rise further as many remain unaccounted for.

The statement called on families of martyrs and missing persons to provide information via an online registry to facilitate official documentation of the casualties.

As the Zionist aggression continues for its 424th day, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with mounting casualties underscoring the urgent need for international intervention to halt the violence and address the deepening humanitarian crisis.