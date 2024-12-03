Joint Yemeni-Iraqi Airstrikes Hit Israeli Targets in Escalating Conflict

In a significant escalation, Yemeni armed forces, in collaboration with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, conducted three military operations targeting Israeli positions over the past 48 hours, according to a statement by Yemeni military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e.

Two of the coordinated strikes deployed drones against northern regions of occupied Palestine, while the third operation targeted a critical site in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) in southern occupied Palestine.

Brigadier General Sare’e emphasized that these operations were a direct response to ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza, which have resulted in widespread destruction and civilian casualties. “These attacks are in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and a response to the crimes committed by the Israeli enemy in the Gaza Strip,” he stated.

The Yemeni military vowed to continue its operations until Israel ceases its aggression and lifts the blockade on Gaza. Sare’e underscored that the strikes reflect a growing regional solidarity with the Palestinian cause amidst the intensifying conflict.

This marks a rare instance of coordinated military action between Yemeni and Iraqi forces, highlighting a deepening alignment among regional actors opposing Israeli actions in Gaza.