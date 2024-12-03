Yemeni Forces Launch Series of Attacks on U.S. Destroyer in the Red Sea

In a series of escalating incidents, the Yemeni Armed Forces have targeted the USS Stockdale and other U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea, showcasing their determination to confront American military presence in the region. According to a report by Business Insider on Tuesday, the Stockdale has faced three major attacks over the past two months.

The first attack occurred in late September, when Yemeni forces launched a barrage of missiles and drones as part of their “Promised Conquest” campaign. This operation targeted three U.S. destroyers, including the Stockdale, en route to support Israeli operations. The Pentagon described the attack as “complex.”

A second attack in mid-November saw Yemeni forces strike the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and two destroyers, including the Stockdale. Pentagon officials confirmed this incident, highlighting Yemen’s expanding military reach.

The most recent assault took place on Sunday, when Yemeni forces targeted the Stockdale along with three supply vessels associated with the U.S. military. Yemeni forces claimed to have launched multiple missiles and drones, while the Pentagon acknowledged that two destroyers intercepted six missiles and a drone.

U.S. Special Envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, recently expressed concern over the persistence of Yemeni forces, stating, “Our leadership is deeply worried about the Houthis’ continued targeting of American warships in the Red Sea.”

These incidents underline the U.S.’s challenges in countering Yemeni naval operations, which have intensified since the onset of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. Yemen has declared unwavering support for Palestine, launching operations targeting U.S. and allied assets believed to be aiding Israeli forces.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have framed their actions as solidarity with Palestinians, aiming to disrupt military operations that bolster the ongoing conflict in Gaza.