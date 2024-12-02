Palestinian Resistance Forces Israeli Troops to Retreat from Nablus in Fierce Clashes

In a significant blow to the Israeli occupation, Israeli forces were forced to withdraw from the eastern part of Nablus in the northern West Bank after facing strong resistance from Palestinian fighters.

The al-Quds Brigades and al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, two key Palestinian factions based in Nablus, claimed responsibility for the clashes that erupted as Israeli troops attempted to storm the city. Palestinian fighters confronted the Israeli forces with heavy gunfire and explosive devices, successfully halting their advance.

Local sources reported that over 20 Israeli military vehicles, along with bulldozers, had entered Nablus from the Awarta and Beit Furik checkpoints on Sunday evening, aiming to secure access for Israeli settlers to the nearby Joseph’s Tomb. However, after hours of fierce resistance, the Israeli forces were compelled to pull out.

In a separate development, Israeli occupation forces conducted raids in other parts of the West Bank, including Halhul, north of Hebron, and the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah.

The clashes follow the deaths of four young Palestinian men, who were killed by Israeli gunfire during an assault on the village of Sir, southeast of Jenin. The victims were identified as Montaser Jalal Aziz Naim, Ismail Mohammed Ismail Abu Rob, Wael Hassan Lahloh, and Abdel Salam Nabih Abu Rob.