Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Sites in Response to Ceasefire Violations

Hezbollah carried out its first military strike on Israeli occupation sites on Monday, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam post in the Kfar Shuba Hills. The attack came in response to multiple Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement, which went into effect on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s military media explained that the operation was a direct reaction to Israeli aggressions, which included airstrikes and ground attacks on Lebanese civilian areas. These violations have resulted in civilian casualties and material damage. The statement emphasized that despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces continued to breach Lebanese sovereignty, with airstrikes even reaching Beirut.

On Monday, Israel escalated its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, resulting in one martyr, two injuries, and further material damage. Hezbollah described their action as a necessary defensive response and a warning to the Israeli enemy, underscoring that those who have warned of such actions have fulfilled their duty.