Gaza Death Toll Climbs to 45,338 Amid Escalating Zionist Attacks

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the ongoing Zionist aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 45,338, with 107,764 individuals injured.

The ministry’s statement highlighted that the Israeli occupation forces committed three massacres within the past 24 hours, resulting in 21 fatalities and 51 injuries.

It further noted that many victims remain trapped beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings, while continued hostilities severely impede the operations of ambulance and civil defense teams attempting rescue efforts.