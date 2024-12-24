Al-Houthi Warns: US Aircraft Carrier in Red Sea a Provocation and Threat

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, has strongly criticized the presence of the US aircraft carrier *USS Harry S. Truman* in the Red Sea, describing it as a provocative act, a militarization of the region, and a direct message of war.

In a statement on the social media platform X, al-Houthi remarked, “The presence of the *USS Harry S. Truman* is a blatant threat and part of a dirty mission to support the Zionist entity’s terrorism and genocide in Gaza. Your legitimate mission is to secure your own shores, not to intervene in our region.”

Al-Houthi also warned, “Leave before making any reckless moves. In the past, we urged American carriers to retreat, and they complied, heeding our message.”

In response to recent statements from the US Central Command suggesting that the *USS Harry S. Truman* is preparing to strike targets in Yemen, al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s sovereignty and military strength.

“Our armed forces have already delivered a clear warning, which was well understood by the American admiral. The US Navy must not engage in hostile actions or undertake missions to defend Israeli aggression against the people of Gaza,” he said.

Al-Houthi concluded by urging the US to abandon its “reckless policies,” advising it to focus on securing its own territory rather than risking further conflict in the region. He emphasized, “Yemenis are masters of the sea, and we stand ready to confront any threat to our sovereignty.”