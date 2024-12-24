Gaza Media Office Condemns Zionist Massacre in Nuseirat Camp

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip strongly denounced the Zionist enemy’s brutal aggression against the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Monday.

In a statement, the media office revealed that the Israeli occupation army launched a violent assault on the new camp area, deploying over 17 tanks, bulldozers, military vehicles, and dozens of heavily armed soldiers. The attack was further supported by quadcopters and reconnaissance planes.

The assault resulted in more than 50 casualties, including martyrs and injured individuals, the majority of whom were civilians—many being women and children. Additionally, the occupation forces destroyed over 20 housing units through shelling, explosions, and demolitions.

“This is not the first time that the occupation has carried out such barbaric aggression against Nuseirat camp,” the statement noted, highlighting that this marks the fifth storming of the camp during the ongoing genocidal campaign. The repeated attacks have claimed over 100 lives to date.

The Government Media Office described the latest aggression as part of a systematic campaign of genocide, mass killing, and forced displacement targeting Palestinian civilians. It called on the international community to condemn these crimes and hold the Israeli occupation and its supporters accountable, including the United States, Britain, Germany, and France, for their complicity in these atrocities.

The statement also urged international and UN organizations to take immediate and effective measures to halt the Zionist crimes, protect civilians—particularly women and children—and safeguard public facilities in the Gaza Strip.

The media office reiterated its demand for urgent global action to stop the ongoing violations and ensure accountability for the perpetrators of these heinous acts.