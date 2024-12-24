Yemeni Armed Forces Strike Israeli Military Target in Tel Aviv with Hypersonic Missile

In a significant show of support for the Palestinian people and in retaliation for ongoing massacres in Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces launched a hypersonic ballistic missile, the “Palestine-2,” targeting an Israeli military installation in the occupied city of Tel Aviv (Yaffa).

The operation was a resounding success, as confirmed by Yemeni military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e in a statement delivered Tuesday evening.

Brigadier General Sare’e declared, “The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside the proud Yemeni people, remain fully prepared to confront the Israeli-American-British aggression. By the grace of Allah Almighty, we will continue to fulfill our religious, moral, and humanitarian responsibility toward the oppressed Palestinian people by supporting the resistance in Gaza through ongoing military operations.”

He further emphasized that these actions will persist until the aggression against Gaza ceases, and the siege is lifted.

This operation underscores Yemen’s commitment to aligning with the Palestinian cause and highlights the regional ramifications of the escalating conflict.