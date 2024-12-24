Israeli Forces Demolish Homes and Uproot Olive Trees in Hizma Near Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces carried out extensive demolition and land-razing operations today in the town of Hizma, north of occupied Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

Local sources reported that occupation bulldozers demolished a 200-square-meter home belonging to Jerusalemite resident Fares Salah al-Din. Additionally, another house under construction, owned by Jerusalemite citizen Habis Ali, was also torn down during the operation.

The sources added that the Israeli forces uprooted olive trees and destroyed stone retaining walls as they stormed the area, causing widespread devastation to the town’s landscape and private properties.

These acts come amidst continued measures targeting Palestinian communities in and around occupied Jerusalem.