Over 10,000 Palestinians Trapped in Besieged North Gaza as Israel War on Hospitals Rages

A spokesman on Friday accused the Israeli occupying forces of executing a military blueprint aimed at crushing northern Gaza’s infrastructure and population.

He said Israel’s stranglehold on Gaza’s health and civil defense systems had caused the humanitarian situation to deteriorate rapidly.

Israel has issued multiple evacuation orders in recent months and forcibly displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza.

Latest figures show a six-percent reduction in the Gaza Strip’s population after 15 months of Israel’s genocidal campaign.

Much of the area around the northern towns of Beit Hanoun, Jabalia and Beit Lahiya has already been cleared of people and razed in recent weeks.

Palestinian and United Nations officials said no place is safe in Gaza and that evacuations worsen the humanitarian conditions of the population.

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders or Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), recently said Israel’s US-backed assault has reduced Gaza to “a death trap.”

“This does not happen in a vacuum. The hypocrisy and complicity of Israel’s allies is allowing the social fabric of Gaza to be destroyed with impunity.” Paula Gil, president of the Spanish chapter of medical charity said.

Israeli forces target Indonesian Hospital

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Gaza Civil Defense spokesman described the conditions at the Indonesian Hospital as desperate, with dozens of people enduring severe hardship amidst constant threats from Israeli forces.

Israeli forces earlier ordered the immediate forced expulsion of everyone inside the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

The hospital, housing mostly women and children, remains under fire, with heavy shelling reported in its vicinity.

Many of those inside are critically wounded and unable to move, leaving them trapped as Israeli violence intensifies.

The move to forcibly evacuate the hospital comes amid a wider expansion of Israeli military operations in northern Gaza, including attacks on nearby medical facilities.

The Indonesian Hospital is one of the Gaza Strip’s few still partially functioning hospitals, on its northern edge, an area that has been under intense Israeli military pressure for nearly three months.

UN experts on Thursday denounced Israel’s raid on an embattled hospital in northern Gaza, demanding an end to the “blatant assault” on health rights in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Reiterating charges that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza, two independent United Nations rights experts said they were “horrified” by the raid last Friday on Kamal Adwan, northern Gaza’s last functioning major hospital.

“For well over a year into the genocide, Israel’s blatant assault on the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory is plumbing new depths of impunity,” the experts said.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.

The Israeli military campaign began in October 2023. Since then, nearly 45,600 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children.