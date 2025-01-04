Israeli Live Fire Injures Palestinian Protesters in West Bank Amid Raid

Local Palestinian media reports said the clashes erupted in the towns of Kafr Qaddum east of Qalqilya, Beita south of Nablus and Jabal al-Tawil in el-Bireh on Friday.

Israeli forces fired live bullets and used tear gas to disperse the Palestinians.

Clashes in Jabal al-Tawil were also reported by witnesses and local residents during an Israeli military raid.

In Kafr Qaddum and Beita, Israeli forces suppressed weekly protests opposing settlement expansion. Field medics reported treating several individuals for tear gas inhalation at the scene.

In Tubas, in the northern part of the West Bank, Israeli soldiers raided a home, further escalating tensions.

Regular raids by the Israeli military and settler attacks are not uncommon in the occupied West Bank. And they have escalated since with regime launched its campaign of genocide in Gaza in October 2023. At least 835 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory since.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The year 2024 saw a troubling rise in settler violence, military raids, and economic hardships, leading to unprecedented struggles for the Palestinian people.