The US-British aggression launched three raids on Saada Governorate at dawn today.

A security source in the governorate said that the US-British aggression launched three raids east of Saada city.

The US-British aggression targeted the capital Sana’a last Tuesday with 12 raids. It is noteworthy that the aggression launched, last Friday, a raid on the September 21st Park – formerly the division – in the Ma’in Directorate in the capital Sana’a.