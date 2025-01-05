Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi: Yemeni People’s Options Are Open To Thwart Conspiracies

Member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, stressed on Saturday that the options of Yemeni people and its forces are open to confront any conspiracies against Yemen.

Al-Houthi stated in a post on the X platform that any additional attempts to conspire against the country will be met with open options from Yemeni people, their brave forces, the tribes, and the free citizens, indicating that “the targets and levels of response will be higher than expected in all areas.”

“The aggressor countries seem to be sending signals of escalation based on a misreading, relying on their propaganda and the euphoria of their approach to Damascus,” he added.

He went on to say, “Relying on trust in Allah and not as part of psychological warfare, but based on what the aggressors themselves experienced during their attacks, the Yemeni people, with their forces today, are more prepared and experienced than ever before, and this readiness, by Allah’s grace, equips them to confront any escalation aimed at diverting them from supporting the Palestinian cause.”

Mohammed al-Houthi addressed a message to Saudi Arabia explaining that de-escalation was a good opportunity to reconsider its wrong assessments that had led it into previous problems.

He pointed out that they expected Yemen to fall within two weeks, as they announced at the time, stressing that any new wrong estimates would end in failure, and the Yemeni people would have the final say.

Al-Houthi also addressed the Saudi-led coalition countries, saying that they should read whatever they want, adding that “the outcome will be for the believers, and that victory is for the Yemenis by their trust in Allah and their reliance on Him.”