Armed Forces Target Orot Rabin Power Station South of Occupied Haifa

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth phase of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad and within the framework of retaliating to the Israeli aggression against our country

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation, targeting the “Orot Rabin” power station linked to the Israeli enemy south of the Haifa area in The occupied territories, using a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives.

The beloved Yemen, its leadership, people and army, continue to perform their religious, moral and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people, and the military operations supporting the Mujahideen in Gaza will continue in conjunction with the continuous development of military capabilities until they meet the requirements of the stage and respond to its circumstances and goals, most notably forcing the Israeli enemy to stop its aggression on the Gaza Strip and lift the siege on it.