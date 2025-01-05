Hamas Publishes Statement By One Of The Israeli Prisoners In Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, published on Saturday a new letter from an Israeli female prisoner held by the brigades in the Gaza Strip.

Liri Albag, 19 years old, appeared in a video clip in which she addressed the Israeli occupation government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, “I ask you, O government of Israel. I really want to ask you. Do you want to kill us?”

Albag continued: “My whole life is still ahead of me, but it has stopped, and at the beginning of the New Year, the whole world celebrates as we begin a dark year and a year of loneliness.”

She asserted that the prisoners held by the resistance are not among the priorities of the Netanyahu government or the occupation army, “Even the world has begun to forget us and does not care about our suffering.”

The Israeli captive stated that one of her colleagues was seriously injured due to the current Israeli army operations in the Gaza Strip. “We are in a terrifying nightmare, and our survival is linked to the withdrawal of the Israeli forces and their failure to reach us.”