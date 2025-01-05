Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 45,805

The death toll from the Israeli occupation aggression in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,805, most of them children and women, since the start of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

Casualties also reached 109,064, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble, the ministry added.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli occupation forces committed five massacres against families, resulting in 88 martyrs and 208 injuries, according to the health ministry.

The ministry pointed out that many victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them due to the dangerous conditions.