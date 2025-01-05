Palestinian Resistance Factions Inflict Losses On Zionist Forces In Gaza

The Palestinian resistance factions have been continuing to inflict human and material losses on the Israeli occupation forces in various combat axes in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Sunday, Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya al-Quds sad that their fighters carried out a joint operation with the fighters of the Al-Quds Brigades, against an Israeli infantry force including 10 soldiers, using weapons and hand grenades west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, which led to killing and wounding them.

The statement announced that the resistance’s fighters attacked a house where a number of occupation soldiers were fortified in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip with an explosive device, adding that a helicopter was seen to evacuate the dead and wounded.

It affirmed that an occupation command and control site and its gatherings in Jhar al-Dik, south of Gaza Governorate, were targeted with a barrage of rockets.

The statement added that the fighters managed to destroy an Israeli occupation command and control headquarters in the Jabalia Services Club with 60-caliber mortar shells.