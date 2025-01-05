Iran’s Foreign Ministry Condemns US-British Aggression on Yemeni Infrastructure

Baghaei described the repeated American, British, and Zionist attacks on Yemen as a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, contravening international law principles and the UN Charter.

He warned that such aggressive actions would lead to greater insecurity and instability in the West Asia region. At the same time, he praised the honorable stance of the Yemeni people and other free nations in showing solidarity and support for the Palestinian people.

Baghaei called on the international community and Islamic countries, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to take more serious action to stop the genocide in occupied Palestine and assist displaced individuals and refugees in Gaza.

He also highlighted the ongoing genocide against the oppressed Palestinian people and strongly condemned the continued military and political support provided by the United States and Britain to the Zionist entity, describing it as direct involvement in horrific international crimes against the people of Gaza.

The US-British aggression renewed its aggression against Yemen early Sunday morning, launching three airstrikes on Sa’adah province in northern Yemen.

The US-British coalition airstrikes come as part of the ongoing aggression against Yemen, which has been continuing for over a year in support of the Israeli enemy. This is an attempt to pressure Yemen to change its stance in supporting the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to a genocidal Zionist war since October 2023.

Sana’a affirms its commitment to the Al-Aqsa Flood battle, targeting the depth of the Israeli enemy’s entity and imposing a maritime blockade on it until the Zionist aggression on Gaza ceases.