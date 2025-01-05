Palestinians Fear for Their Lives Amid Relentless Bombing in Gaza

Palestinians in Gaza are living in constant fear as relentless Israeli airstrikes continue, with at least 18 people killed in separate attacks since dawn. The northern region of Gaza remains the primary focus of the military operation, where entire towns and villages near the Israeli border have been reduced to rubble.

Families who fled northern areas to Gaza City in search of safety now find themselves under continuous bombardment, with key infrastructure, including schools and evacuation centers, targeted. In Deir el-Balah earlier today, a residential house was struck by Israeli forces, though no casualties were reported.

As negotiations for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel continue, civilians are left anxiously monitoring the developments, fearing they may not survive to see an end to the violence. The widespread destruction and loss of life underscore the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.