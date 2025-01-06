35-day-old Infant Dies Of Cold In Gaza

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Monday the death of a 35-day-old infant due to harsh weather conditions and extreme cold, bringing the number to eight .

In a brief statement, the ministry indicated that this incident is part of the increase in fatalities caused by the harsh cold, with the total number of deaths now reaching eight.

Displaced people are living in tents made of fabric and nylon, facing dire humanitarian conditions due to a shortage of essential life supplies such as water and food, as well as a severe lack of clothing, blankets, and heating equipment during the winter season