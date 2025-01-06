At Least 14 Palestinians Massacred By Zionist Attacks On Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured, at dawn on Monday, in the ongoing occupation bombing of various areas of the Gaza Strip for the 458th day of genocide.

Palestinian Local sources reported that the occupation warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Barakat family in the vicinity of Sheikh Radwan Lake, north of Gaza City, which led to the killing of 4 people and the injury of others.

They added that the occupation drone targeted a residential apartment in Al-Zaybaq building next to the Great Omari Mosque in the Old City in central Gaza, which led to the killing of a child and a woman, and several injuries, most of them children and the elderly, and a number of missing persons.

A person was also killed in the occupation bombing of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip, as well as twins in the ongoing bombing of the north.

Doctor Thabat Salim, who works as a volunteer at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Lablah, was killed as a result of the occupation bombing of a house in Al-Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.

According to the sources, two citizens were killed as a result of the Israeli bombing that targeted farmers while they were sleeping in their agricultural field in Musbah area, north of Rafah Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, two others were killed in the occupation’s bombing that targeted northeast Rafah.