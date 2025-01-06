Hamas Says It Has Approved Israeli Enemy List Of 34 Hostages

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has reportedly approved a list of 34 captives it is willing to exchange with ‘Israel’ as part of ongoing ceasefire negotiations. However, the two sides remain at odds over the terms of a broader truce.

According to a Hamas official who spoke to Reuters on Sunday, the list of prisoners was handed over to Israeli intermediaries on Sunday. The official emphasized that any final agreement would be contingent on Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza and a permanent ceasefire.

“There has been no progress from ‘Israel’ on the matters of withdrawal from Gaza or a permanent ceasefire,” the Hamas official stated.

Two days ago, Hamas announced that indirect negotiations regarding a ceasefire in Gaza “will resume today, Friday, in Doha.”

At that time, they confirmed that the negotiations would focus on an agreement that ensures a complete cessation of hostilities, as well as the “withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza and the details of its implementation.”