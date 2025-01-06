Yemeni Security & Intelligence Service Thwarts Hostile Activities by British and Saudi Intelligence

The Security and Intelligence Services in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a issued on Monday evening an important statement about thwarting hostile activities by the British Intelligence Service (MI6) and the Saudi Intelligence Service.

The statement confirmed the failure of hostile activities by the British Intelligence Service (MI6) and the Saudi Intelligence Service, as during the month of December 2024, members of a British spy network were arrested.

According to the statement, British intelligence officers trained members of the spy network in monitoring, tracking, and location determination, providing advanced communication, devices, and applications.

The statement revealed that the arrested individuals, through their confessions, were involved in intelligence missions and activities assigned by British and Saudi officers, including monitoring sensitive military, security, and civilian sites, as well as state leaders.

The Security and Intelligence Service called on everyone who was involved and dealt with enemy intelligence to take the initiative to surrender themselves to the justice services.

The security services expressed gratitude to citizens for their cooperation and urged them to be vigilant, report suspicious activities, and use the toll-free number (100) for communication.