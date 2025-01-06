Death Toll From Zionist Aggression On Gaza Rises To 45,854

The Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in 49 martyrs and 75 wounded during the past 24 hours.

The ministry reported in its daily update that the death toll from the Israeli aggression had risen to 45,854 martyrs, with 109,139 injuries, since October 7, 2023.

The ministry stated that numerous martyrs and missing persons remain under rubble and on roads, with ambulance and civil defense crews unable to reach them.