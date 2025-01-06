Abu Obeida Comments On Kedumim Shooting Operation

The spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, hailed the shooting operation that resulted in the killing of 3 Israeli illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, Abu Obeida described the resistance fighters in Gaza as “brave heroes” who continue to demonstrate their commitment at the heart of the ongoing “Flood of Al-Aqsa” battle.

He further stressed that Israel’s efforts to deter West Bank resistance fighters from supporting Gaza are “destined to fail.”

“The enemy must know that if it continues its aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, it will pay the price with the blood of its soldiers and settlers.”

He further emphasized that the occupation “will never enjoy peace and security until our people do.”

Earlier Monday, three Israeli settlers were killed and six others injured in a resistance attack in the village of Al-Funduq, east of Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank.