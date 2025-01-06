Recording more than a thousand Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon

Lebanese parliament member Hussein al-Hajj Hassan confirmed that the Israeli enemy’s violations of the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon have reached more than 1,000 violations so far.

Hezbollah MP al-Hajj Hassan said in press statements: “These violations were carried out “by the international community first, headed by the United States of America and France, the guarantors of the agreement, and that they have not done anything so far, if not complicit or participating.”

He added: “The American administration is complicit and participating with the Israeli enemy in its violations of the agreement.”

Hajj Hassan called on the government responsible for following up, pressuring and working to stop the violations, to carry out its duties and activate its efforts to prove its ability to carry out this role,” according to him.

It is worth noting that the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and the Israeli army came into effect on November 27, 2024, after an open military confrontation that lasted for more than two months.