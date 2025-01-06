Four armed forces operations targeting American aircraft carrier & targets of Israeli enemy

Triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth phase of the supportive stages in the battle of the Promised Conquest and the Holy Jihad.

The missile and UAV forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific and joint military operation targeting the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman using two winged missiles and four drones North of the Red Sea, while the American enemy was preparing to launch a major air attack against our country, and the operation led to the failure of the attack.

The UAV force carried out two military operations this afternoon, the first of which targeted a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with two drones.

The other operation targeted a vital target linked to the Israeli enemy in occupied Ashkelon with a drone.

In another context, the UAV force carried out a third military operation this evening targeting a military target linked to the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yaffa with a drone.

The operations of the Armed Forces have successfully achieved their objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will continue their operations in support of the Palestinian resistance, and these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.