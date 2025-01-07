Over 1,100 Civilians Martyred in 2024: Saadah Police Report Violations by US-Saudi Aggression

In a report issued by the governorate police, it was documented that during the mentioned period, there were 1,015 violations by the US-Saudi aggression, including 384 breaches involving Saudi ground shelling, 598 breaches through gunfire by Saudi border guards, and 33 breaches involving airstrikes.

The report emphasized that Saudi border guards committed heinous crimes on the Yemeni border against Yemeni citizens, African migrants, and other nationalities by opening fire, resulting in the martyrdom of 89 individuals and the injury of 561 others, with injuries ranging from severe to minor.

The Saadah police further detailed that 44 citizens were martyred and 418 others, most with critical injuries, were wounded due to Saudi artillery shelling on the Yemeni border. Additionally, airstrikes by the US-Saudi aggression on border areas resulted in the martyrdom of one citizen and the injury of four others.