2 Zionist Troops Killed In Gaza Battles

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged on Monday evening the death of an officer and a soldier during clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in northern Gaza.

The occupation forces reported that Cpt. Eitan Israel Shiknazi, 24, a deputy company commander in the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion was killed in battle in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun along with another soldier whose name will be disclosed at a later time, according to the Israeli newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth”

Two additional soldiers were seriously wounded in the same incident, the paper added.

Despite the passage of three months since the expansion of the Israeli aggression on northern Gaza, the Palestinian resistance continues to resist and carry out operations against the Israeli enemy forces.

The resistance also releases video clips documenting some of its operations, which result in casualties among the occupation forces, who continue committing crimes and atrocities against civilians amid a suffocating blockade.