Ansarullah’s Political Bureau Commends Yemen’s Security Agencies For Their Outstanding Achievements

The Political Bureau of Ansarullah has commended Yemen’s security agencies for their outstanding achievements in exposing espionage cells linked to aggression forces. It described the uncovering of hostile activities by British and Saudi intelligence as a significant preemptive strike, on par with military victories.

The Bureau emphasized that Yemen’s sovereignty is now a tangible reality, a testament to the importance of the September 21 Revolution and the greatness of the Quranic project. It noted that this intelligence triumph was made possible through Yemen’s steadfast, faith-driven stance in supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The statement highlighted that this success reflects the resilience and vigilance of the Yemeni people, along with their deepening faith-based awareness and strong national consciousness.

While applauding the efforts of the security agencies, the Bureau issued a stern warning to the countries involved in recruiting espionage cells. It cautioned against any actions that threaten Yemen’s security, stability, or sovereignty.

The Bureau concluded by affirming that all those participating in unlawful activities against Yemen will face decisive and deterrent punishment.