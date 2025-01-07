FM Meets With UN Special Envoy For Yemen

Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmed Amer met on Tuesday with Hans Grundberg, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen.

Minister Amer emphasized that Sana’a’s strategic goal is to achieve a just and lasting peace that avoids internal conflicts.

He pointed out that Sana’a maintains a unified position, in contrast to the other party, which has conflicting directions and external affiliations.

Amer also discussed a setback in the peace process, citing an agreement with Riyadh—based on a roadmap proposed by the UN envoy—that was halted after Washington instructed Saudi Arabia to suspend it. This delay was linked to the Yemeni government’s support for Gaza, a key point of contention. Saudi Arabia had demanded that Yemen cease its support for Gaza as a precondition for peace.

Amer reiterated the Yemeni government’s readiness to sign the first phase of the peace roadmap and questioned the United Nations’ stance on the matter.

He stressed that there is no reason to link the peace process in Yemen with its operations supporting Gaza.

He explained that Sayyed Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi had proposed a simple, fair, and less costly solution: end the war in Gaza in exchange for halting operations supporting Gaza. However, Amer criticized Washington for prioritizing the interests of the Zionist entity over humanitarian concerns, amid blatant international failure.

The Minister further criticized Saudi Arabia and the UAE, claiming they were fueling the war by organizing meetings and preparing for a broader conflict while maintaining control over occupied territories.

He also warned against the risk of replicating the Syrian conflict in Yemen and stressed that the economic blockade on Yemeni banks would be addressed through other means.

In response, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg reiterated the United Nations’ commitment to continuing its efforts to achieve peace in Yemen, affirming that these efforts would not cease.