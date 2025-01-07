Tribal Protests In Amran In Solidarity With Palestine, Denounce Israeli Aggression

Armed tribal protests were held on Tuesday across several districts in Amran province to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and denounce the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.

The protests, which were attended by local officials and tribal leaders, emphasized unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance and condemned the Zionist entity’s crimes against Gaza’s civilian population.

Participants reiterated their commitment to confronting the Zionist-American enemy and supporting the decisions of the revolutionary leadership.

A statement issued during the protests reaffirmed the Yemeni people’s dedication to the “Promised Victory and Holy Jihad” and their readiness to confront any aggression against their homeland.

The statement also affirmed strong support for the Palestinian cause and reiterated the Yemeni people’s commitment to confronting aggression and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.