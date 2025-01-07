23 Tons Of Hashish Narcotic Destroyed in Sa’ada

Sa’ada Governorate Police achieved distinguished security achievements that contributed to enhancing the preservation of security, stability and public tranquility, and controlling and reducing crime.

A statistic issued by the governorate police stated that during the past year 2024, 1,660 different missions were carried out.

The statistic indicated that the criminal crimes seized during the mentioned period were distributed between serious and non-serious criminal crimes.

The statistic stated that the governorate police destroyed during the past year 2024, 23 tons and 425 kilograms of foreign narcotic hashish, all of which were coming from areas controlled by the aggression and heading towards Saudi lands.