Yemen has dealt another significant blow to British intelligence, thwarting a covert espionage operation in the capital, Sana’a. On Monday, Yemeni security forces announced the successful disruption of hostile activities orchestrated by British and Saudi intelligence. The operation involved a network tasked with targeting strategic assets, including missile systems, drone operations, and military installations, under the supervision of British and Saudi officers.

Historical Alliance with Colonial Goals

The Saudi-British alliance is deeply rooted, with ties tracing back to a pivotal meeting in 1945 between King Abdulaziz Al Saud and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The partnership remains robust, with Britain being Saudi Arabia’s second-largest foreign investor, boasting investments of approximately $16 billion. Over 1,100 British investors operate in Saudi Arabia, and 52 British companies have established regional headquarters in Riyadh.

Britain considers Saudi Arabia a critical ally in maintaining its regional interests. However, this partnership has drawn criticism for supporting destructive agendas in Yemen, aiming to weaken the nation and reduce it to a fragile state. The September 21, 2014 revolution in Yemen, which countered these ambitions, led to concerted British-Saudi efforts to destabilize the country and revert it to its pre-revolution status as a Saudi satellite state.

British Support in Yemen’s War

Since the Saudi-led coalition began its intervention in Yemen on March 26, 2015, Britain has played a pivotal role. Reports, such as one published by the *Daily Mail* in 2017, revealed secret training programs involving over 50 British officers who instructed Saudi forces on combat techniques. Additionally, Britain facilitated arms deals and provided strategic military advice.

Leaked images from that period showed British trainers explaining attack strategies on Yemen. Though swiftly removed by the British Ministry of Defence, these revelations underscored Britain’s involvement. Reports from *The Guardian* and other outlets highlighted Britain’s supply of arms, technical expertise, and personnel to support the Saudi war effort, with British firms like BAE Systems playing a significant role.

Espionage and Covert Operations

The partnership extends beyond overt military support to covert intelligence operations. In 2021, Yemeni authorities exposed a British espionage cell comprising six operatives trained by British intelligence to gather sensitive data on Yemen’s military and security sites. Convictions of these individuals followed, with five receiving death sentences for compromising national security.

Saudi and British forces have also used strategic locations like Al-Ghaydah Airport in Al-Mahra as bases for surveillance and covert activities. Local leaders have accused these forces of building espionage facilities and deploying drones across the region.

Britain’s Strategic Ambitions in Yemen

Investigative reports from outlets like The Cradle have uncovered documents detailing British covert propaganda networks, such as the ARK program, which operated secretly in Yemen for nearly a decade. The network used civil organizations and activists to further British objectives without their knowledge.

Britain’s long-term ambitions reportedly include establishing a colonial foothold extending from Hodeidah to Aden, controlling key trade routes, and isolating Yemen’s maritime access.

Global Criticism and Domestic Resistance

British involvement in Yemen has drawn international condemnation, with critics labeling its role in the war as complicity in war crimes. Yemeni authorities and local populations continue to resist, exposing espionage networks and calling out the destructive alliance between Saudi Arabia and Britain.

This exposé sheds light on the enduring imperialist ambitions in Yemen, highlighting the resilience of the Yemeni people in defending their sovereignty against foreign aggression.